Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Acquires $11,592.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,592.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 42,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $72,845.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara acquired 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

NASDAQ EMMA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

