Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $128.62 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

