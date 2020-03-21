Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RNR stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

