Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

