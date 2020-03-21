Ellington Management Group LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period.

NYSE:IR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.95%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

