Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NYSE ARW opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.