Ellington Management Group LLC Raises Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

ASTE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

