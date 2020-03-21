Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.