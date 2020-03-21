Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

