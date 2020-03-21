Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $454,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 183,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

HAS stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

