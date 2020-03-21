Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $433,000 in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

