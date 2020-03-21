Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

SPR stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

