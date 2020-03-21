Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 407,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 133,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NX. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

