Ellington Management Group LLC Increases Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,834 shares of company stock worth $1,446,349. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.