Ellington Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $97.22 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.47.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

