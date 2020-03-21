Ellington Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after buying an additional 259,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.12 per share, with a total value of $109,459.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336 over the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HHC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

