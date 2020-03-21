Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,400 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

