Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,800 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 40.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

