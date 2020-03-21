Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

