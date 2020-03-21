Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 874,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,714,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $189.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

