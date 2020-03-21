Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 301,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 182,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 896.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 179,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFC. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

