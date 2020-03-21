Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,369 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $162.19 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.