Edward G. Atsinger III Buys 14,042 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 14,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $11,514.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

