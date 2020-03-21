Edward Bonham Carter Sells 29,574 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 180.45 ($2.37) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.40. The company has a market cap of $825.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 366.90 ($4.83).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

