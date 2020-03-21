East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

