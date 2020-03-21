DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.65 ($233.32).

Shares of LIN opened at €145.90 ($169.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €181.62. Linde has a twelve month low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a twelve month high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

