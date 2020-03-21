Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shares Up 14.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $11.08, 1,018,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 416,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Specifically, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 116,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,817. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

