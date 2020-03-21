Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.