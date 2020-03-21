Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,205,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

