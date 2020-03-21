Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $642,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $497,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

