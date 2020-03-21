Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $630,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

