Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $600,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $28.32 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

