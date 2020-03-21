Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,409 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

