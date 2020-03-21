Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,207 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,605,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,024,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Water Works by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 141,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

