Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

