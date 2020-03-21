Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,304 Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 8,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ennis by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.