Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

