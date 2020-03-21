Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SWM opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

