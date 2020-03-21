Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.