Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $614,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.