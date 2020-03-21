Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $613,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

CE opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

