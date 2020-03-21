Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

