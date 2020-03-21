Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $651,000 in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,113,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,223,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 177,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the last quarter.

BCO stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other Brink’s news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,115 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

