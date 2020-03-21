Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $638,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

