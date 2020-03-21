Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $603,000 in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SINA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SINA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth $17,171,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SINA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA has been the subject of several research reports. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark lifted their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

SINA stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

