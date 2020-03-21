Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of MBIA worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MBIA by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

