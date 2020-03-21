Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,798,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

