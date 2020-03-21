Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 13,241 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.11% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

