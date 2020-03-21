Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

