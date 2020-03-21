Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $810.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

